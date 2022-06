The JW and MH Straker Foundation is giving residents a way to beat the heat on Thursday.

The Straker Foundation said since weather is expect to be in the ’90’s they are providing free entry to several Muskingum County swimming locations.

Facilities that will be free of charge include:

The Harrison Township (Philo) Pool

The Frazeysburg Pool

The Dresden Swim Center

The New Concord Pool

The Roseville Splash Pad

You can contact the facility itself for hours of operation and location info.