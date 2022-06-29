Angels take on the White Sox with series tied 1-1

Chicago White Sox (35-38, third in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (36-41, third in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Michael Kopech (2-4, 2.59 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 57 strikeouts); Angels: Shohei Ohtani (6-4, 2.90 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 90 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -180, White Sox +154; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels and Chicago White Sox play on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Los Angeles is 36-41 overall and 20-23 at home. The Angels have a 6-12 record in games decided by one run.

Chicago has a 35-38 record overall and a 19-17 record on the road. The White Sox have the seventh-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .309.

The teams square off Wednesday for the seventh time this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Trout leads the Angels with 23 home runs while slugging .653. Taylor Ward is 14-for-41 with three doubles, a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 28 extra base hits (19 doubles and nine home runs). Luis Robert is 12-for-37 with four doubles, two home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .244 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored by one run

White Sox: 4-6, .268 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Angels: Archie Bradley: 15-Day IL (right elbow), Matt Duffy: 10-Day IL (back), Jimmy Herget: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (tricep), David Fletcher: 60-Day IL (hip), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

White Sox: Danny Mendick: 10-Day IL (acl), Adam Engel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Eloy Jimenez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kyle Crick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (arm), Yasmani Grandal: 10-Day IL (back), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.