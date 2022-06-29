Amber Alert Issued

An Amber Alert has been issued by the Mansfield Police Department.

They are asking residents to be on the lookout for an abducted child. Authorities believe the mother, Mandy Jaynes has taken the two-week old child and is currently at an unknown location. Authorities said the mother is a known drug addict and the baby is believed to be in danger.

The child’s name is unknown and the individual is missing. The child is a White female. Baby is 2 weeks old / no further description is available at this time

The suspect’s name is Mandy A Jaynes. The suspect is a White female, age 38, is 5’1″ tall, weighs 125, and has blonde hair and green eyes.

The vehicle involved is a dark blue 2005 Ford Explorer with OH plate number JBJ9577.

Call or dial 911 if you see the child, the suspect or the vehicle. You can also call 1-877-AMBER-OH (1-877-262-3764) or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.

