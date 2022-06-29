Updated on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Comfy. Low 53° WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Warmer. High 85° WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Moonlit Skies. Warmer w/ More Humidity. Low 62° DISCUSSION:

Another cool and comfortable night across SE Ohio. Skies will be mostly clear throughout the night with lows dropping all the way into the low to mid fifties.

A little more warm air will move into the region for your day on Wednesday with highs back in the low to mid eighties. Skies will be mostly sunny again today with a little humidity entering the region.

Highs will be back near ninety degrees on both Thursday and Friday. Humidity levels will rise for the day on Friday as scattered showers and storms will move through the region. Storms will most likely occur in the afternoon into the evening ahead of a cold front.

More showers and storms will move through the region on Saturday and Sunday as well. Temperatures will decrease as we enter the region as well, with highs only in the mid eighties this weekend.

Dry conditions return to the region as the front leaves the region. This will provide us with a lovely Fourth of July with mostly cloudy skies and highs still in the mid eighties.

Dry conditions will continue into the day on Tuesday, but warm air will move back in. Highs will be back near ninety degrees under mostly cloudy skies.

Have A Great Tuesday Evening!