Money Available for Home Sewer System Repairs

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency plans to provide funds to repair or replace failing home sewage treatment systems.

$129,000 is available to Muskingum County residents to cover 100 percent of the cost. Homeowners may qualify for one of three tiers of funding, depending on the size of their household and incomes.

“We know that there’s a lot of hard working people here who just can’t quite afford a whole new septic system. That is a prohibitive cost for a lot of people. They could be paying their mortgage and paying their car, saving a little money, $3,000 to $4000 is just more than they have at that given time,” said Muskingum County Community Development’s Kevin Dunn. “So, we want to keep the housing stock up, we want to keep people’s houses livable.”

Financial assistance is on a first come first serve basis. There’s no penalty for requesting funding and it begins with filling out an application.

“It’s pretty quick depending on where we are in the bidding process, so we have document that the health department sees, they’ll come out and take a look, we try and group several projects at the same time. We try and get a whole lot done at the same time,. Generally speaking a couple of weeks.”

You can pick up an application for the program by visiting Dunn’s Office on the 4th Street side of the courthouse in the Community Development Office.

You can also visit the Zanesville-Muskingum County Health Department’s website for more information.