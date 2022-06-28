AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Arraez, Minnesota, .345; Devers, Boston, .333; Bogaerts, Boston, .330; J.Martinez, Boston, .324; Kirk, Toronto, .322; Giménez, Cleveland, .318; France, Seattle, .316; Vaughn, Chicago, .316; Alvarez, Houston, .312; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, .300.

RUNS_Judge, New York, 60; Devers, Boston, 55; Trout, Los Angeles, 51; Alvarez, Houston, 47; A.García, Texas, 46; Bogaerts, Boston, 45; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 45; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 45; Rizzo, New York, 44; J.Martinez, Boston, 43; Springer, Toronto, 43; Straw, Cleveland, 43.

RBI_J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 63; Judge, New York, 57; Alvarez, Houston, 54; Story, Boston, 51; Rizzo, New York, 50; Stanton, New York, 49; Tucker, Houston, 48; A.García, Texas, 48; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 47; Trout, Los Angeles, 45; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 45; France, Seattle, 45; Devers, Boston, 45.

HITS_Devers, Boston, 97; Bogaerts, Boston, 87; France, Seattle, 87; Judge, New York, 81; J.Martinez, Boston, 81; Arraez, Minnesota, 80; Benintendi, Kansas City, 80; Bichette, Toronto, 78; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 76; Hays, Baltimore, 75.

DOUBLES_Devers, Boston, 26; J.Martinez, Boston, 24; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 23; Gurriel, Houston, 21; Bogaerts, Boston, 20; Hays, Baltimore, 19; O.Miller, Cleveland, 19; Andrus, Oakland, 18; Espinal, Toronto, 18; Gurriel Jr., Toronto, 17; Sánchez, Minnesota, 17.

TRIPLES_Rosario, Cleveland, 5; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 5; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 4; A.García, Texas, 3; Gordon, Minnesota, 3; Kwan, Cleveland, 3; Odor, Baltimore, 3; Rivera, Kansas City, 3; 17 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 28; Alvarez, Houston, 22; Trout, Los Angeles, 22; Rizzo, New York, 20; Buxton, Minnesota, 19; Stanton, New York, 18; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 18; Devers, Boston, 17; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 16; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 16.

STOLEN BASES_Mateo, Baltimore, 19; J.Rodríguez, Seattle, 19; Mullins, Baltimore, 16; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 13; Tucker, Houston, 13; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 12; Semien, Texas, 12; White, Texas, 12; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 12; A.García, Texas, 11; Merrifield, Kansas City, 11; Robert, Chicago, 11; Straw, Cleveland, 11.

PITCHING_Manoah, Toronto, 9-2; Verlander, Houston, 9-3; Taillon, New York, 8-1; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 8-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 8-3; Pivetta, Boston, 8-5; Cimber, Toronto, 7-2; F.Valdez, Houston, 7-3; Wacha, Boston, 6-1; M.Pérez, Texas, 6-2; Cole, New York, 6-2.

ERA_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 1.77; Manoah, Toronto, 2.05; M.Pérez, Texas, 2.22; Verlander, Houston, 2.22; Gilbert, Seattle, 2.44; Cortes, New York, 2.51; Cease, Chicago, 2.56; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.90; Gausman, Toronto, 2.93; Cole, New York, 2.99.

STRIKEOUTS_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 123; Cease, Chicago, 121; Cole, New York, 111; Gausman, Toronto, 97; Ray, Seattle, 97; Montas, Oakland, 92; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 90; Gilbert, Seattle, 89; Bieber, Cleveland, 88; L.Severino, New York, 87.