Chandlersville Man Sentenced after Guilty Plea

A Chandlersville man was sentenced in Common Pleas Court in Muskingum County after pleading guilty to one felony count of kidnapping.

22-year-old Alanzo Palmer Jr. was sentenced to 10 and a half years in prison after holding an infant down and attempting to give the child herpes.

Lab tests later showed the baby didn’t test positive for the disease. Due to that fact additional charges of felonious assault for inflicting serious physical harm and child endangering by torture and abuse with physical harm were dropped.

