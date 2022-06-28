Can You Say Catahoula Leopard Dog Mix?

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center works with many fine dogs who are in need of a permanent home. K-9 Adoption Center Volunteer Doug McQuaid introduced us to a Catahoula Leopard Dog mix, one of the friendly dogs the center has for adoption.

“Today we have Hallie. Believe it or not Hallie’s been with us since June of 2021. We’re not really sure why she has been here this long. We feel like she just maybe has been looked over. She’s actually a favorite of the volunteers and the staff.” McQuaid said. “She does very well. She’s actually Prong Collar trained and that’s not a bad thing. She’s housebroken, does well with larger dogs, already spayed and has all the shots and ready to go.”

McQuaid added that Hallie would make a great companion because she loves to give and receive affection. With the Fourth of July weekend approaching, McQuaid talked about how dogs become frightened and owners should keep a closer eye on their dogs.

“We have this happen to us every year and it happens all over the United States. We got the fireworks and this is all strange noises that scare dogs.” McQuaid said. “But if your dog would happen to get loose please give us a call at the K-9 Adoption Center.”

McQuaid noted that owners can make sure doors and gates are latched and that their dogs are wearing identification collars to prevent their dogs from being permanently lost.