Updated on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at 7:05 AM EDT TODAY: Partly Cloudy & Pleasant. High 80° TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Comfy. Low 53° WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Warmer. High 85° DISCUSSION:

A partly cloudy and pleasant Tuesday across SE Ohio, with highs topping off around 80 this afternoon!

Skies will be mostly clear during the overnight tonight; along with comfy conditions, as lows will bottom out into the low to mid 50s across the region.

We will see more average warmth making a comeback on Wednesday, as highs will top off in the low to mid 80s. Skies will be mostly sunny, along with more comfortable humidity levels.

Heat and more humidity builds in as we round out the work week, as highs top off in the lower 90s Thursday and Friday. Scattered showers and storms will be possible on Friday, mainly during the mid to late afternoon, as a cold front begins to move in from the northwest.

The cold front will continue to bring scattered shower and storm chances to the region on Saturday as it slowly moves through. Temperatures will be cooler as we begin the weekend, with highs in the mid 80s on Saturday.

Scattered showers and storms will continue to be possible on Sunday, with highs in the mid 80s once again. Drier conditions will move in for Independence Day, with highs in the mid 80s.

Have A Great Tuesday!