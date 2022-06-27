Zane State Foundation Holds Morning Tee

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Zane State College Foundation held its annual ‘Morning Tee’ golf outing at the Zanesville Country Club to raise funds for ladies scholarships. The event’s proceeds provide funding for the college’s female students, who make up nearly two thirds of the student population.

Several local businesses joined in to show their support and Terri Sidwell represented Park National Bank.

“The uniqueness of this is that we’re all female golfers out here and we’re raising money for the scholarships for all the female students at Zane State College,” Sidwell said. “I’ve read that the scholarships have raised over $4 Million to help fund these students to go to Zane State College. And over 13,000 alumni have been there and have gone through the system and we’ve even employed a lot of them at Park National Bank.”

Zane State College President Chad Brown expressed gratitude toward the local businesses that sponsored the golf outing.

“We want to thank everybody for coming out and participating but we particularly want to thank our sponsors,” Brown said. “So we would like to thank Rea and Associates, Matesich Distributing, Barnes and also Wendy’s Primary Aim. They have been big long-time supporters of this event and we couldn’t do it without them.”

Zane State students often have to juggle family life and work along with their studies and this event is for students wanting to better their lives and an institution that recognizes and supports those attributes.