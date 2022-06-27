Spain and Portugal meet to discuss bid for 2030 World Cup

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Soccer officials and government authorities from Spain and Portugal met on Monday to discuss a joint bid to stage the 2030 World Cup.

The headquarters of Portugal’s national team was the venue for the presidents of the Portuguese and Spanish soccer federations and government representatives, who finalized details of a bid they said was “entering its final stages.”

Morocco was previously included in talks but was dropped from the project.

Portugal hosted the 2004 European Championship and the 2019 Nations League.

Spain hosted the 1982 World Cup and the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona. It later failed in bids for other Olympic Games.

