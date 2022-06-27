Muskies Name Laina Connor As Softball Head Coach

The Muskies have announced the hiring of Laina Connor as the team’s new head coach.

Connor has experience with the program, as she was a four-year member of the Muskies during her collegiate career. She played a part in the school’s 19th Ohio Athletic Conference Championship as well as the Muskies’ 2014 NCAA Regional Final appearance.

After her playing career, she began coaching as a graduate assistant at Westminster College. Then, she moved on to become the assistant coach at Denison College. Most recently, she was the head coach for the Juniata College Eagles for the past three seasons.

In a press release from the university, Connor stated that “Muskingum University and Muskie softball impacted my life as a college student, and now I look forward to this opportunity to guide other young women to find confidence and strength in who they are. My goal is to prepare every player to become winners in life as well as on the diamond. It is time to begin the next chapter in the long legacy of Muskingum softball.”

Connor graduated from Muskingum University in 2016 with a bachelors in business management and marketing.