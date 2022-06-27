Licking View Sewer System Improvements Discussed

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County Commissioners met with the County Engineer, the County Sewer Department and the Falls Township Trustees to discuss the Licking View neighborhood’s Sewer situation. There are multiple sanitary and stormwater sewage issues plaguing the neighborhood as several properties experience flooding during heavy rains.

Muskingum County Sewer Department Manager Stan Lucas explained some of the details discussed as well as some of the work that needs to be addressed.

“Talking about the upcoming sewer project in Licking View. There’s also a stormwater issue over there also. And what the county wanted to do was to have a joint venture with Falls Township so they can redo the storm sewer as we’re redoing the sanitary sewer in one big project. And the meeting was about seeing if they’re willing to work with us on this and funding,” Lucas said.

The meeting was held to gather all parties involved into the communication process and try to plan the projects as efficiently as possible.

“It’s very important because the Licking View area, right now, does not have a sewer and there’s health issues over there with the lack of sewer and you have also the storm sewer issue where you have a lot of water getting into people’s basements and stuff like that,” Lucas said. ‘It’ll make the quality of life better in that area.”

Lucas noted that the sanitary sewer is the responsibility of the county and the stormwater drainage falls to the township. Applying for grants and gathering funds will take the remainder of the year and Lucas expects work to begin in 2023.