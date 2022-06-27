Duncan Falls Fireworks Festivities

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio – The villages of Philo and Duncan Falls makeup a small community in the southern part of the county that has experienced recent economic opportunity and growth. Duncan Falls/Philo Business Association President Katie Imlay and Fellow Member Ryan Braglin announced the community’s Fourth of July plans.

“We’ve kind of named this the Star Spangled Celebration. It is in Duncan Falls. We have just a lot of festivities leading up to our fireworks display at 9:30ish, 9:45ish when they shoot them off. We’ll have food trucks, we’ll have activities for the kids, we have a beer garden, we have music and just a nice community camaraderie,” Imlay said.

This is the second year that the business association has put on the fireworks display and plans keep expanding to make the event even bigger. Braglin encouraged people to bring their own chairs and described the layout of the festivities as well as what people can expect.

“We’ve got down at Katie’s Barber Shop and the pizza shop there’s going to be some kid’s activities. Across the street at the Sawmill and Lumber store there’s going to be the beer garden and the cornhole tournament. DJ Kurtus Nichols is going to be there playing some music. And up at Sam Hatfield Stadium, where a lot of the parking is going to be, and we’re also opening up the stadium for additional seating. And it’s a good spot too because the fireworks are being launched from behind the track. So if you sit in the football field you’re going to have a nice view,” Braglin said.

The Star Spangled Celebration is scheduled to begin 5p.m. Friday, July 1, in Duncan Falls. For further details you can visit them on Facebook.