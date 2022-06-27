Angels host the White Sox to open 3-game series

Chicago White Sox (34-37, third in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (35-40, third in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Monday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lucas Giolito (4-4, 5.40 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 76 strikeouts); Angels: Noah Syndergaard (4-6, 3.86 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -133, White Sox +112; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels host the Chicago White Sox to start a three-game series.

Los Angeles has a 35-40 record overall and a 19-22 record at home. The Angels have gone 13-29 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Chicago has a 34-37 record overall and an 18-16 record on the road. The White Sox have the third-ranked team batting average in the AL at .252.

The matchup Monday is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Trout has 22 home runs, 37 walks and 45 RBI while hitting .291 for the Angels. Taylor Ward is 11-for-42 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Andrew Vaughn has 11 doubles, seven home runs and 32 RBI for the White Sox. Gavin Sheets is 5-for-13 with a double and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .223 batting average, 3.33 ERA, even run differential

White Sox: 4-6, .259 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Jimmy Herget: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (tricep), David Fletcher: 60-Day IL (hip), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

White Sox: Danny Mendick: 10-Day IL (acl), Adam Engel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Eloy Jimenez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kyle Crick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (arm), Yasmani Grandal: 10-Day IL (back), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.