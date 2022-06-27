Updated on Monday, June 27, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT TODAY: Sunny & Pleasant. High 78° TONIGHT: Starry Skies. Cool & Comfy. Low 50° TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Pleasant. High 78° DISCUSSION:

A mainly sunny, cooler and less humid Monday across SE Ohio, with highs in the upper 70s this afternoon.

Skies will be mostly clear during the overnight, along with cooler temperatures. Lows will drop into the lower 50s. A few areas may even see some upper 40s closer to dawn on Tuesday.

More sunshine and below average temperatures will return to SE Ohio as we head into the day on Tuesday, with highs back in the upper 70s Tuesday afternoon.

More warmth and more humidity will move in for the middle of the week, with highs in the mid 80s on Wednesday. Skies will be partly cloudy as we head into the day on Wednesday.

Heat and humidity will continue to build as we end the work week, as highs top off in the lower 90s Thursday and Friday. Scattered showers and storms will begin to make a comeback as we end the work week, mainly during the mid to late afternoon on Friday.

Scattered shower and storm chances will continue into the day on Saturday as a cold front moves through the region. Temperatures will drop back into the mid 80s for highs on Saturday. A slight chance for a shower and storm will be with us on Sunday; otherwise, look for drier conditions, with highs back into the mid 80s as we head into the second half of the weekend.

Have A Great Monday!