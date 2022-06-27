ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County Library System is all-in on promoting literacy through hands-on activities for patrons of all ages. MCLS Adult Services Librarian Heather Phillips explained how the library dedicated a room for one of the activities and the creative fun people can experience in it.

“Today, we’re here to talk about our Escape Room, recreated for our Summer Reading Program. The theme for that is Oceans of Possibilities. So we created a 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea Escape Room. So we’re in the room right now and basically we put people in here and five people at a time and they have an hour to try to break out. There’s lots of clues and hints and little ciphers and puzzles they can do to work at it. It’s really fun,” Phillips said.

Registration is required for the Escape Room and will be open between June 27 and July 9. It will have sessions throughout the afternoon for groups of one to five, ages 12 and up.

“I think that’s always a good time, just to hang out with friends and solve some puzzles. And of course our mission at the library is to encourage exploration and discovery. So this is a great way to get your mind working, to explore a little bit, to actually feel like you’re trapped in a little area and you’ve got to get out. It’s just really fun to use your imagination for it,” Phillips said.

Adult Services offers other free crafts and activities that tie into their seasonal themes and of course the Summer Reading Program is open to all ages too.

To register you can visit muskingumlibrary.org