Vandersloot’s buzzer-beater gives Sky 88-85 win over Lynx

CHICAGO (AP) — Courtney Vandersloot scored 18 points, including a buzzer-beating 3-pointer, to help the Chicago Sky edge the Minnesota Lynx 88-85 on Sunday.

Chicago inbounded in the frontcourt with 7.6 seconds to go. Vandersloot attempted to drive the right side, was stopped and handed off to Emma Meesseman, got the ball back and hit the winning shot from about 25 feet.

Meesseman scored 15 points, Candace Parker 13, Rebekah Gardner 12 and Allie Quigley and Julie Allemand 11 each for the Sky (13-5). Vandersloot added six assists and five rebounds.

Jessica Shepard and Kayla McBride scored 15 points each for the Lynx (5-14). Sylvia Fowles had 12 points, Moriah Jefferson 11 and Natalie Achonwa 10.

After Parker hit a 3-pointer to give Chicago an 81-70 lead with 4:10 to go in the fourth quarter, Shepard led a 9-0 run for Minnesota, hitting a driving layup and a 3-pointer before picking up a pair of assists on two layups by Achonwa. Although the Lynx never took the lead, they drew even when McBride was fouled on a 3-point attempt and hit all three free throws with 7.6 seconds remaining.

Minnesota went on a 10-0 run in the first quarter to take a 20-18 lead and neither team led by more than three points the remainder of the first half. Courtney Vandersloot’s 3-pointer with 24 seconds left gave Chicago a 46-44 halftime lead. The Lynx shot 67% in the first half to help overcome 11 turnovers.

An 8-0 late in the third quarter resulted in a 69-58 lead for the Sky and they went on to lead 72-62 heading to the fourth.

