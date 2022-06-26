Three Teens Involved in Crash

Nichole Hannahs

 The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said they believe alcohol to be a factor in an early Sunday morning accident in Coshocton.

It took place just before 5AM in the 30000 block of State Route 643 in Crawford Township. Authorities said 18-year-old Jesse Yoder of Millersburg, Indiana was traveling south on State Route 643 when he lost control and went off the right side of the roadway.

Yoder overcorrected the vehicle coming back across the centerline, going off the left side of the road and struck an embankment.

The vehicle then overturned multiple times come to rest on the side of the road.

Jesse Yoder’s passenger 18-year-old Loren Yoder of Topeka, Indiana was ejected from the vehicle and transported by medical helicopter to Akron General Hospital. Another passenger 19-year-old Kaylene Miller also of Indiana was taken to Genesis Hospital in Zanesville. Their injuries are known at this time.

Jesse was treated at the scene and released.

The incident remains under investigation.

