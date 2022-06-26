Summer Heat and Headaches: What’s the Correlation?

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Headaches and migraines are medical conditions that plague many during the summer months. In fact, The World Health Organization finds that 75% of the population suffers from recurrent headaches each year.

During the summer season, you often hear people relay the belief that there is a direct association with the rise in headaches with the summer heat. But does science actually back up this assumption?

There are multiple factors that can make us humans feel various symptoms when temperatures rise in our atmosphere – one of which is the relative humidity.

Humidity is the measure of the moisture in the air- which can lead to either dry or moist heat – and each type holds its own effects on the human body. Dr. Teresa Bals-Elshoz, an expert in atmospheric sciences, spoke with WHIZ about the difference the moisture content of the air can have on the human body.

“When it’s a moist heat and the humidity is high – you don’t cool down. Your body might try, but it feels moist to the touch – you will feel like you’re sweating but you are not sweating that much you and you just aren’t cooling down. So your body can’t cool down. That’s the difference – and it’s a lot harder on the human body when it’s that moist heat.”

Headaches are often the body’s reaction to what is happening with the weather outside. The temperature, humidity, and even pressure changes can trigger your body to react. For some people, extreme weather conditions can even cause imbalances in their brain chemicals, eventually leading to the severe throbbing pain of a migraine.

When the atmosphere has high humidity and high temperatures – it is essential to remain fully hydrated so your body can continue to function through its regular cooling processes.

“If you pay attention to yourself, and you know that a change like that will make a difference – listen to yourself and try and take care of yourself so that you can maybe ‘weather’ it a little bit better.”

So, there just may be some proven science behind those old wives’ tales about summer headaches, and you may be able to ward off a seasonal headache by simply being prepared for the weather and staying hydrated. Always check with your local meteorologist to confirm the weather for the day and other tips to remain safe and healthy.