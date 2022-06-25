Zanesville Hosts Community-Wide Pride Event at Zane’s Landing Park

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Zanesville Pride was this today, welcoming community members to Zane’s Landing Park for a vibrant festival celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community in Muskingum County.

The event hosted over 50 different vendors, allowing guests to enjoy various rainbow-themed merchandise along with food, art, and local resources available to members of the LGBTQ community. In addition to the variety of vendors, visitors could enjoy a multiple-act drag show featuring six different drag queens from southeastern Ohio.

Andy Hooks, aka Sasha Bloomingdale, was the event organizer – and was thrilled to welcome Zanesville to this year’s family-friendly event. Hooks hoped to create a safe space for families to celebrate Pride this year – publicizing the event as a family-friendly outlet to educate younger generations on the importance of Pride.

“This Pride is to educate people, to bring in resources – to let everybody know that there is a safe place and that there is things for them here in the community, and it’s easily accessible.”

In addition to members of the drag community, local healthcare representatives and County Commissioner Mollie Crooks spoke at the event – all preaching a message of united support within the Zanesville Community.

While Zanesville’s Pride looks to continue to grow in the coming years, Hooks spoke about the importance of local involvement within the LGBTQ community.

“A small community pride stands out so big because it makes such a big statement – that a small area like this, a small community can come together and have such a big event- it’s just so wonderful for everyone to come and have fun.”

Those interested in participating or sponsoring next year’s Zanesville Pride event can reach out to Andy Hooks directly through his Facebook Page.