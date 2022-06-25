Sports Betting Line

|MLB
|Sunday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|N.Y Mets
|-154
|at
|MIAMI
|+130
|at ST. LOUIS
|-190
|Chicago
|Cubs
|+160
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-164
|Cincinnati
|+138
|at SAN DIEGO
|-134
|Philadelphia
|+114
|LA Dodgers
|-116
|at
|ATLANTA
|-102
|American League
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-166
|Houston
|+140
|Boston
|OFF
|at
|CLEVELAND
|OFF
|at KANSAS CITY
|-166
|Oakland
|+140
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-210
|Baltimore
|+176
|at LA ANGELS
|-142
|Seattle
|+120
|Interleague
|at TAMPA BAY
|-220
|Pittsburgh
|+184
|Toronto
|-134
|at
|MILWAUKEE
|+114
|at MINNESOTA
|-200
|Colorado
|+168
|at TEXAS
|-162
|Washington
|+136
|at ARIZONA
|-154
|Detroit
|+130
|NHL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|Colorado
|-114
|at
|TAMPA
|BAY
|-105
