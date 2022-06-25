A 47-year-old woman is dead following an officer involved shooting in Guernsey County.

The Guernsey County Sheriff said it took place Friday night shortly before 9:30pm when he deputies were requested to assist in a vehicle pursuit on US 22 near State Route 800. The Barnesville Police told deputies they were in pursuit of a vehicle operated by a female wanted on an active arrest warrant for assault on a police officer from a prior incident involving Barnesville officers.

Deputies attempted to spike the tires on the suspects’ vehicle on US 22 near Rainbow Road, but the driver avoided them and continued until they were able to spike the tires. The driver’s vehicle became disabled as she drove on State Route 285.

Authorities shouted for the woman to exit the vehicle, but she failed to obey. A Cambridge Police Officer with a K9 was called to help remove the woman, but as he approached noticed the female had a gun pointed at him. He retreated and took cover.

After attempted to get the woman to exit the vehicle failed. Sheriff Paden then activated the Guernsey County SRT (special response team). During this time officers could see the female pointing a firearm at the driver’s side window of her vehicle.

The decision was then made after tactical plans were devised for the SRT to approach the vehicle in an attempt to remove her from the car. SRT members approached with less lethal and lethal munitions as well as distraction devices.

As the SRT made contact with the female, a Taser was deployed and reportedly was ineffective after several attempts. The female still armed with the handgun, reportedly exchanged gunfire with the officers and she was wounded. An SRT member believed to have been shot, was pulled from the scene and tended to by other officers as SRT medics began life saving measures on the female.

Sheriff Paden reported that the deputy was not injured. The female was transported by Old Washington Medics to Southeastern Ohio Medical Center and pronounced dead a short time later.

Detectives from the Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division were then requested at the scene.

Lieutenant Sam Williams, of the Investigations Division said the BCI Crime Scene Unit and Investigators from the Officer Involved Shooting Unit of the Attorney General’s Office was notified and requested to respond to the scene.