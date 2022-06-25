Habitat For Humanity Builds Playhouses for Local Families

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio – Volunteers gathered at the Muskingum County Fairgrounds today to help give back to the community through service work.

Habitat for Humanity partnered with North Terrace Church of Christ for Project Playhouse – a service opportunity that allows the building of playhouses for lower-income families.

Saturday’s event brought together over 75 volunteers to make seven different playhouses for children in low-income households. Each house constructed was designed and painted to match a theme selected by the child – ranging from farm animals to aliens.

Melissa Best, Community Engagement Director for Habitat for Humanity Southeast Ohio, shared multiple reasons volunteers came out to support today – and how they are walking away with more than just community service hours.

“It’s a great team-building exercise for our volunteers and our sponsors. We hope they are going to learn something new that they may not have had the opportunity to do before – and in the end, a child is going to be blessed with a playhouse. So it’s a fabulous win-win-win is what we like to call it.”

Volunteers came from a variety of different organizations, including both Grace United Methodist Church and members of the South Zanesville Fire Department. Reverend Karen Montgomery from Grace United Methodist said the day provided her parishioners and other volunteers an opportunity to partake in ‘sweat equity’ – giving all involved the rewarding feeling associated with a day of service.

Best discussed the value Muskingum County places on volunteerism and how this drive to serve the community affects the entire region.

“I feel like the generosity that is in Muskingum county is very humbling. We’re so grateful for every person that’s here that’s helping us. Without the generosity of sponsors and our volunteers, we wouldn’t be able to have this event and make the impact that we are making in Muskingum County.”

Habitat for Humanity of Southeastern Ohio will host another Project Playhouse this Fall and is actively looking for volunteers throughout its summer service events. Those interested in serving with Habitat for Humanity can find more information on their website and Facebook page.