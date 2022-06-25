Correction: Leganés-Luhnow story

MADRID (AP) — In a story published June 23, 2022, The Associated Press erroneously reported that former Astros GM Jeff Luhnow was suspended by Major League Baseball for engineering a sign-stealing scheme and was subsequently fired by the team for sign-stealing. An update published on the same day corrected this error by stating that Luhnow was suspended after it was found that the team engineered a sign-stealing scheme, and that he was fired in the wake of this scandal. This correction adds language that an investigation by Major League Baseball revealed no evidence that Luhnow was involved or aware of the sign-stealing scheme, and that Luhnow has denied any involvement in engineering this scheme.