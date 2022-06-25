Bears sign second-round pick Gordon to 4-year contract

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears signed second-round draft pick Kyler Gordon to a four-year contract on Saturday.

The cornerback from Washington became the Bears’ first selection when they took him with the No. 39 overall pick. The Bears got a potential starter opposite Jaylon Johnson by taking the athletic and hard-hitting Gordon. A first-team, All-Pac-12 pick, he had 46 tackles and two interceptions to go with a team-high seven pass breakups in 12 starts last season.

With Gordon under contract, the Bears’ only remaining unsigned draft pick is Jaquan Brisker. The safety from Penn State was taken in the second round at No. 48 overall.

The Bears went 6-11 last season and missed the playoffs for the ninth time in 11 years. They fired general manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy and hired Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus to replace them.



