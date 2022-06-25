Updated on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 8:52 PM EDT TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Mild. Low 69° SUNDAY: Humid. Showers & Storms. Strong/Severe Poss. High 86° SUNDAY NIGHT: Scat’d Showers/Storms. Low 61° DISCUSSION:

We saw another hot day to open the weekend with highs into the mid-80s. And we’ll stay fairly mild overnight into Sunday morning with a low around 69° and more clouds working their way in ahead of an approaching cold front that will bring our next rain and even storm chance.

Hot once again to close the weekend Sunday with dew points and humidity on the increase as well as the threat for severe weather. Highs areawide look to climb into the upper-80s once again before the cold front moves through during the afternoon and evening hours, bringing shower and storm chances and a marginal risk of severe weather.

Some of the ingredients needed to produce severe weather are lacking in latest model runs, so the risk is fairly low, but an isolated severe storm can’t be ruled out, with damaging winds being the primary threat, as well as torrential rainfall and potentially some flooding issues.

After the cold front passes Sunday night into the early hours of Monday morning, temperatures pull back significantly with highs only into the mid-70s to open the week, along with plenty of sunshine and low dewpoints, making for some very comfortable air.

We begin to warm up once again with highs back around 80° Tuesday with plenty of sunshine once again.

Mid-80s return by mid-week and we’re back into the upper-80s, nearing and even reaching 90° to end the week before more rain/storm chances for Friday and another cool down and lingering rain/storm chances to open the weekend.

Have a great evening!!