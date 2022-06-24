Yard Sale to Benefit Animal Shelter Society

This Saturday you’ll have a chance to help the Animal Shelter Society through shopping.

Orthopaedic Associates of Zanesville is hosting a yard sale from 8am until Noon in the parking lot of their Bell Street location.

“We’ll be here with a tremendous amount of stuff that may be the perfect thing for you, so we encourage you to come out. We’re happy to do things like this for the community. We appreciate the community’s support all these years that we’ve been here in Zanesville an so I know a lot of people in town are yard sale people so we would love to have you come out this Saturday morning,” said Orthopaedic Associates Dr. Steven Kimberly.

Proceeds from the sale will go to support the Animal Shelter and their mission of caring for animals like this week’s pet of the week Fig Fig.

“He is very good with kids. He loves other dogs, other cats. He’s gonna be a big pup. He’s gonna take, you know, probably a good-sized yard and home. We’d really like to get him into a home with children because he has high energy and that’s what we want to make sure he has room to run,” explained. Manager of the Animal Shelter Society April Cohagen-Gibson. “He’s gonna make a great pet, but I need for folks to be prepared that when they take this dog home, it’s small right now, but it’s gonna turn out to be a pretty big puppy!”

If you’re interested in adopting Fig Fig visit the animal shelter website to fill out an application.

