Weekend Time Schedule

|All Times EDT
|Saturday, June 25
|MLB
Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Washington at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Oakland at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Detroit at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
|MLS
Sporting Kansas City at Seattle, 3 p.m.
Nashville at D.C. United, 5 p.m.
Charlotte FC at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Houston, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Miami, 8 p.m.
FC Dallas at Austin FC, 9 p.m.
Columbus at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.
LA Galaxy at San Jose ppd.
Colorado at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
|WNBA
Phoenix at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Washington at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
|Other Events
|GOLF
DP World Tour – BMW International Open
PGA – Travelers Championship
Korn Ferry – Live and Work in Maine Open
LPGA – Women’s PGA Championship
|TENNIS
WTA – Bad Homburg Open, Germany
WTA – Rothesay Internaional Eastbourne, England
|AUTO RACING
Nascar Xfinity Series – Tennessee Lottery 250, Nashville, Tenn.
NHRA – Summit Racing Equipment, Norwalk, Ohio
|Sunday, June 26
|MLB
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 12:05 p.m.
Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Boston at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Washington at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Detroit at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:08 p.m.
|NHL Stanley Cup Finals
Colorado at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.
|MLS
New York at Los Angeles FC, 3 p.m.
New York City FC at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
New England at Vancouver, 8 p.m.
|WNBA
Connecticut at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 6 p.m.
|Other Events
|GOLF
DP World Tour – BMW International Open
PGA – Travelers Championship
Korn Ferry – Live and Work in Maine Open
LPGA – Women’s PGA Championship
|AUTO RACING
NASCAR Cup Series- Ally 400, Nashville, Tenn.
NHRA – Summit Racing Equipment, Norwalk, Ohio