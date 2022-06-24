Webb Financial Hands Out Flags Ahead of Independence Day

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Webb Financial Group in Zanesville handed out flags today to help Zanesville residents gear up for their Independence Day celebrations.

The financial planning organization set up outside their building to hand out flags to drivers at the Maple and Adair intersection – after the surprise success of last year’s event.

Webb Financial Group began 17 years ago and just recently celebrated its 5th anniversary at its Maple Avenue location. The financial group dedicates its time to helping financially savvy families, small businesses, and charitable organizations plan for their financial futures within the Zanesville community.

Scott Webb talked about the success of this event and the joy the firm gets from having the chance to involve itself in the community.

“We might make this an annual event because it is so much fun – people are honking and driving by – and people really, really receptive to this.”

Webb Financial has nine locations in southeastern Ohio, along with partnerships with Hopewell Federal Credit Union in Licking County and First National Bank in McConnelsville.

Pictured From Left: Layke Fletcher, Ed Leedom, Parker Webb

Webb talked about utilizing their prime location on one of the busiest intersections as a way to thank the community for its support.

“I feel like if we’re here, on the street corner, this is a great way to actually meet them and give back right here – that hands-on experience.”

Those seeking financial consultation and guidance can find more information about the services Webb Financial Group provides on both its website and Facebook page.