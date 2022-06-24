Traffic restrictions on Moxahala Avenue for water line improvements

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–On Tuesday June 28, between the hours of 7:00 AM to 3:30 PM , the City of Zanesville’s Water Division is eliminating an old water main to assist with the expansion of a local business at 1625 Moxahala Avenue.

Moxahala Avenue will be restricted to one lane and controlled by temporary traffic signals. Motorists should anticipate delays and use an alternate route if possible. Please use caution when traveling thru work zones.

If you have any questions, please contact the City of Zanesville Water Division at 740-455-0631.