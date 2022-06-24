Muskingum Co. Most Wanted

Should you know the whereabouts of this individual or have information that might lead to their arrest, please contact your local Law Enforcement agency or the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office at 740-452-3637, extension 1. You may provide information anonymously.
Eric Wade Grimes
DOB: 12/12/1978
Last Known Address: 6185 Welsh Road Nashport, OH
Height: 5’ 05” Weight: 175
Hair: Brown Eyes: Green
Tattoos: Lf Ankle, Chest, Neck, Both Arms, Rt Leg
Offense/Warrant Type: Felony Indictment
Charges: Poss. Drugs, Drug Paraphernalia, Drug Abuse Instruments
Bond: $50,000
Christina M. Reed
DOB: 12/25/1978
Last Known Address: 2749 SR 555 Crooksville, OH
Height: 5’ 03” Weight: 120
Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown
Offense/Warrant Type: Felony Indictment
Charges: Escape
Bond: $150,000
Demetrius Onita Willett
DOB: 7/6/1982
Last Known Address: 845 Cliffwood Ave Zanesville, OH
Height: 5’ 09” Weight: 200
Hair: Brown Eyes: Green
Tattoos: Lt Arm, Lf Hip, Both Hands
Offense/Warrant Type: Felony Indictment
Charges: Violation of Protection Order with Prior Offense
Bond: $25,000
Shala Sue Blevins
DOB: 6/10/1989
Last Known Address: 200 Willis Drive Lot 138 Zanesville, OH
Height: 5’ 03” Weight: 182
Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue
Tattoos: Lf Ear, Lf Foot, Lf Thigh, Neck, Rt Ear, Rt Foot, Rt Thigh, Wrist, Buttock
Offense/Warrant Type: Felony Indictment
Charges: Failed to appear on Bond for Theft Charges
Bond: $100,000
Randi Nicole Glass
DOB: 7/9/1979
Last Known Address: 62 N Pembroke Ave, Zanesville, OH
Height: 5’ 08” Weight: 260
Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue
Tattoos: Back, Ankle, Buttock, Chest, Rt Foot, Rt Forearm
Offense/Warrant Type: Felony Indictment
Charges: Possession and Trafficking Methamphetamine
Bond: $150,000
Alex J Masters
DOB: 5/3/2002
Last Known Address: 633 Pine Street, Zanesville, OH
Height: 5’ 09” Weight: 160
Hair: Brown Eyes: Hazel
Offense/Warrant Type: Felony Indictment
Charges: Felonious Assault
Bond: $100,000
Michael David Hutchison
DOB: 12/14/1976
Last Known Address: 16 Ann Circle, S Zanesville, OH
Height: 5’10” Weight: 150
Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown
Tattoos: Abdomen, Back, Lf Shoulder, Rt Arm, Rt Shoulder
Offense/Warrant Type: 2/Felony Indictments, 1/Misdemeanor warrant on complaint, 2/Bench Warrants
Charges: Trafficking & Poss. of Drugs, tampering w/evidence, Failure to comply w/Police Officer, failed to complete community service, and Failure to pay child support
Mitchell Coleman
DOB: 8/27/1988
Last Known Address: 556 Woodlawn Ave, Zanesville OH
Height: 6’0” Weight: 175
Hair: Black Eyes: Brown
Tattoos: Neck, Right Elbow
Offense/Warrant Type: Felony Indictment
Charges: Tampering with evidence, Trafficking, Possession of Cocaine, failed to appear for Pre-Trial
Bond: $100,000.00
Jeffrey Scott Body
AKA: “Body”
DOB: 09/07/1981
Last Known Address: 245 Boyelston Ave Newark Ohio
Height: 5’11” Weight: 240
Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown
Offense/Warrant Type: Grand Jury Indictment
Charges: Possession of Drugs (Cocaine) F1 (MDO)Major Drug Offender, Trafficking in Drugs (Cocaine) F1 (MDO) Major Drug Offender, Trafficking in Drugs (Cocaine) F1, Illegal Manufacture of Drugs (Cocaine) F/2, Illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs (Cocaine) F/3, Permitting Drug Abuse F/5, Engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity F/1 (MDO) Engaging in a Pattern of corrupt activity F/1 (MDO)