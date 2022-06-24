Lt. Governor Husted Addresses Inflation at the Pump within the State of Ohio

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio – As much of the nation continues to battle rising gas prices, some Ohio officials are speaking up about Biden’s plan regarding Gas-Tax Relief.

In response to Biden’s Gas-Tax Relief plan, Lieutenant Governor Husted and Governor Mike DeWine are addressing Ohioans’ financial burden due to the price increase.

This past week, President Biden called on Congress to suspend the federal government’s 18.4 cents-a-gallon tax on gas and the 24.4 cents-a-gallon federal tax on diesel for three months. He also is asking states to suspend their taxes or provide similar relief. This election-year move is causing much commotion – leading some public officials to speak out. Ohio’s gas price average has risen to $4.91 when just a year ago it was merely $2.98.

Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted spoke with WHIZ outside the Muskingum County Courthouse about the lasting effects Ohioans are feeling not just on gas prices but the economy in general.

“Prices at the pump are one thing – but plastics require oil, fertilizers that we put on our farms require natural gas and are extracted from natural gas, diesel runs our trucks and fuels our supply chain. So every time one of those things goes up, it increases the price of everything – from food to the products you get, it’s throughout the entire supply chain.”

Both Lieutenant Governor Husted and Governor DeWine have been outspoken about the current administration’s policies associated with the price increase – and how national efforts to reduce fossil fuel production negatively impact its constituents at the pump.

Husted addressed his concerns regarding the lack of oil production and its correlation to the price increase.

“When you don’t have more capacity, more refineries, you can’t move it in the pipelines, you have less exploration – you then have less supply. And when you have demand, prices then rocket up.”

The weight this inflation has caused on the public continues to be a topic of conversation in the US – with most of the debate surrounding the cause of the gas price increase. The Biden Administration claims that the fault lies with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, tagging the latest inflation report as “Putin’s price hike.” However, other government officials are stating that the restrictions on the mining of fossil fuels are the root of inflation at the pump, connecting green fuel policies with the lack of oil production in the US.

In the state of Ohio, Husted made it clear that he and Governor DeWine are working on ways to bring oil prices down to relieve the burden on Ohio citizens.

“There’s been 97 billion dollars over the last decade, according to a recent Cleveland State study, that has been invested in Ohio – extracting oil and gas from the ground, moving it through pipelines, getting it to refineries and other things to help improve the supply in America.”

For information about gas prices in specific counties within the state of Ohio, visit https://gasprices.aaa.com/?state=OH.