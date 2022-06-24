Greinke, Olivares return, power Royals to 3-1 win over A’s

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Zach Greinke tossed six innings of one-run ball, Edward Olivares hit two solo homers and the Kansas City Royals beat the Oakland Athletics 3-1 on Friday night.

Both Grienke (1-4) and Olivares were activated from rehab assignments on Friday.

After missing 43 games with a right quad strain, Olivares belted homers to left field in his first two at-bats — in the third and fifth innings — for his first career multi-homer game.

Greinke allowed one run on three hits with four strikeouts in his first start since May 29, his longest outing since May 5 against St. Louis and the first win in his second stint with Kansas City.

Greinke sat down the first nine batters before Tony Kemp hit a leadoff single in the fourth. Seth Brown hit a two-out RBI single that scored Kemp.

Royals relievers Dylan Coleman and Jose Cuas each held the A’s scoreless in an inning. Scott Barlow earned his ninth save of the season.

Carlos Santana added some insurance with an RBI single in the sixth.

Cole Irvin (2-5) gave up three runs on seven hits in 5 1/3 innings, with four strikeouts and a season-high three walks.

Seth Brown and Sean Murphy each had two-hit games for the A’s, who lost the opening game of a series for the 10th straight time.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Royals: Kansas City announced that C Salvador Perez had surgery to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in his left thumb and was placed on the 10-day injured list. Olivares was activated in the corresponding move. The Royals also moved LHP Daniel Lynch (left index finger blister) on the 15-day injured list and activated Greinke.

UP NEXT

Jared Koenig (1-2, 6.59 ERA) will pitch for Oakland in a Saturday matinee. Brad Keller (2-8, 4.30 ERA) will counter for Kansas City.

