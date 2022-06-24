First Baptist Church Hosts Last Fresh Produce Market Until September

SOUTH ZANESVILLE, Oh – First Baptist Church and Eastside Community Ministry hosted the monthly free, fresh produce market Friday morning.

Today was the final day for this event until September while they take a break for the months of July and August.

The market, which provides low-income households with a variety of fresh produce ranging from watermelons to corn.

April Cohagen-Gibson and the Animal Shelter Society Handed out dog & cat food to those in need! Volunteers help fill boxes with produce to be distributed Volunteers outside wait to load boxes of produce into cars Fresh Cauliflower waiting to be boxed and given away Fresh Cantaloupe awaiting distribution as well Plenty of grapes were ready to go home with those in need A volunteer gets ready to load boxes of produce into cars Tables of fresh produce waiting for volunteers to box up

Produce Market Coordinator Linda Hollingsworth says this is an important event for the community.

“It’s really important to be helping people. I mean, obviously god calls us to help feed our neighbors in need. And it’s Just nice to make, we’ve built relationships with a lot of the people that have come through.”

But it wasn’t just produce being given away today. They also partnered with the Animal Shelter Society to give away dog and cat food as well!

And while this is the last market for a few months, Hollingsworth says there are still options for those in need.

“If they have food stamps there is a possibility that they can get coupons to use at the farmers market. And, I think if they’re a senior citizen, I think if they check with the senior citizen center, sometimes they have coupons that people that qualify can use at the farmers market.”

Eastside also receives donations from Mid-Ohio once per week, however supplies are limited so you’ll need to call and register to receive a box.

The Free, Fresh produce market will return September 23rd, as well as October 28th before taking another break for November and December due to proximity to Thanksgiving and Christmas.