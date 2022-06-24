Chicago Fire visit the Houston Dynamo following shutout victory

Chicago Fire (3-7-5, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Houston Dynamo (5-7-3, 10th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Houston +121, Chicago +219, Draw +236; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out D.C. United 1-0, the Chicago Fire face the Houston Dynamo.

The Dynamo are 3-2-3 in home games. The Dynamo rank eighth in the Western Conference with 61 shots on goal, averaging 4.1 per game.

The Fire are 1-5-2 on the road. The Fire have a 1-3-0 record in games they score just one goal.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Ferreira has scored six goals and added three assists for the Dynamo. Adam Lundqvist has three assists over the last 10 games.

Xherdan Shaqiri has scored three goals and added three assists for the Fire. Brian Gutierrez has one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dynamo: 3-6-1, averaging 1.2 goals, 4.4 shots on goal and 2.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

Fire: 1-7-2, averaging 0.9 goals, 3.7 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Dynamo: Adalberto Carrasquilla (injured).

Fire: Kendall Burks (injured), Chris Brady (injured), Jairo Torres (injured), Xherdan Shaqiri (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.