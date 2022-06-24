Ambulance Involved Fatal Accident

The State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal two vehicle accident near Gaysport.

It happened just before 8:00 am Friday near the 8200 block of Old River Road. Lt. Russell Pasqualetti with the Zanesville Post described the scene.

“There’s one fatality at this time. We have a northbound Chevy 1500 pickup truck and a squad ambulance that was headed southbound. They collided head on. We’ll have crash reconstruction and several officers on the scene continuing to investigate.”

We’ll bring you more information about the accident as it becomes available.