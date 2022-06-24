A Day of Togetherness: Zanesville Pride 2022

ZANESVILLE, Oh – The community is invited to come together in a celebration of pride, acceptance, and love this Saturday in honor Pride Month, which commemorates the beginning of the Stonewall Riots and celebrates the entire LGBTQIA+ community

Zanesville Pride 2022 promises an afternoon of fun, food, and even therapy animals at Zane’s Landing Park.

This is free event, themed, ‘A Day of Togetherness’ includes everything from a Drag Queen Show, face painting and free mom hugs to food and raffles.

Geno Riley says this event helps foster acceptance and inclusion of the LGBTQIA+ community.

“It means a lot just to show representation of the community. To allow everyone to come together at one time, in one place, where it’s peaceful, everyone’s safe, and their families can join in and see kind of what the lifestyle is like, open people’s minds a little, to not be so judgmental and be more accepting,” Riley said.

While they have hosted a Pride event before, this PrideFest is the first of this magnitude in Zanesville.

Event organizer Andy Hooks says this event also serves as a reminder to those in the LGBTQIA+ community that they are not alone.

“There’s not a lot of resources for the LGBTQIA+ community here, so we’re pulling that all in from different areas to give education to people so they know that the resources are there and it’s easy to access and for them to use,” Hooks told us.

Zanesville Pride 2022 is a free event and everyone is welcome.

Hooks and Riley encourage everyone to join in the day full of celebration, pride, and inclusivity from 12 PM until 5 PM on Saturday. Parking is within walking distance to the park in the front lot.

You can RSVP to the event on the Zanesville Pride 2022 Facebook event page if you would like, you can also find more information there.

Zanesville Pride 2022 Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/events/708245583506741