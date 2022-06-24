Updated on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT TONIGHT: Starry Skies. Pleasant. Low 54° FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. Warmer. High 86° FRIDAY NIGHT: Moonlit Skies. A Touch Warmer. Seasonable. Low 59° DISCUSSION:

A pleasant night is in store for us tonight. Skies will continue to be partly cloudy, with lows dropping into the mid fifties.

It will be a little bit warmer and sunnier for your Friday, but still just as dry. Highs will be in the mid eighties, maybe reaching the upper eighties in some parts of the region.

More warmth returns to the region this weekend. Saturday will still be pleasant, but more humidity will be noticeable. Highs will be near ninety on Saturday. More clouds will move in early Sunday. Scattered showers and storms move into the region Sunday afternoon into the evening. Highs will as well be near ninety on Sunday.

Dry and cooler conditions return to the region again to start off the new work week. An isolated shower could be possible early Monday, but after that we will see partly cloudy skies with pleasant conditions. Tuesday will also have partly cloudy skies above and cooler conditions. Both Monday and Tuesday will have highs in the low eighties.

More warmth returns for mid week. Wednesday will have highs back in the mid eighties under mostly sunny skies. Thursday will be even warmer with highs in the mid to upper eighties under mostly sunny skies.

Have a Great Thursday Evening!