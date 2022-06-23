Zanesville-Muskingum Health Department Looking to Renew Levy

ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Zanesville-Muskingum Health Department is pursuing the renewal of a levy.

Currently, officials are working on getting the 1 mill levy renewal on the ballots for the upcoming November election.

The funding provided by this levy is critical in addressing local health issues that otherwise have no source of funding.

Zanesville-Muskingum County Health Commissioner Corey Hamilton says this levy is still in the early stages.

“Just meeting with the commissioner is just really the first step. And so the next step will be to have the county auditor calculate what the impact of the levy will be. And she’ll calculate that based on home ownership, the value of property in Muskingum County, it’s a property tax. And then once she does that. We’ll be able to share with the community,’ Hamilton says.

This levy accounts for about 25 percent of the department’s budget.

Hamilton says if this levy doesn’t pass, the impacts will be significant.

“That will be 1.7 million less dollars that we would have to depend on in our budget. So, with that kind of a loss, we would have to address what services we offer or what things we do in the community to promote and improve health that we would either have to back off on or downscale,” Hamilton explained.

Hamilton says they always appreciate the support from the community and emphasizes how important this levy is.

As a final note, she says she hopes they will have the support of voters this fall to get the levy passed.