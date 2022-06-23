Two Arrested Following Traffic Stop

A 31-year-old Zanesville woman and 30-year-old Cleveland man were taken into custody in Guernsey County Tuesday evening.

Guernsey County Sheriff Jeffrey Paden said Deputy Adam Castor was on patrol on Interstate 70 near State Route 209 when he observed a defect on a vehicle traveling east on the interstate.

Deputy Castor noted several indicators of suspected drug activity and deployed a K9 that alerted to the presence of an odor of narcotics coming from the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle turned up a baggie of suspected methamphetamines. While speaking to the occupants, a female passenger was found to have a large amount of suspected meth and suspected fentanyl on her person, following her arrest.

The case remains under investigation by CODE Task Force Agents from the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office and charges are expected to be filed pending the results from the crime lab on the suspected narcotics.

