WHIZ Sports 6-23: Muskies Name Wahle As Men’s Basketball Head Coach

Anthony Mitchell7

The Muskingum University Muskies have named Nathan Wahle as their their new men’s basketball head coach.

Wahle was most recently an assistant coach at Depauw University in Indiana, where he led his team to the North Coast Athletic Conference Final Four. Also, he has had coaching stints at Wittenberg University and Doane University.

In a press release from the university, Muskingum University Director of Athletics Kari Winters stated “Nathan provides a strong vision and high level of excitement for the future of our men’s basketball program…I am looking forward to watching him leave his mark here at Muskingum and welcome both him and his family to Muskie Athletics!”

Name: Anthony Mitchell Title: Sports Director Anthony is a graduate of St. Bonaventure University. He was the head manager of the Bonnies Men's Basketball team during his time there. Anthony previously was a sports/news multimedia journalist at WKTV in Utica, N.Y. Anthony has a passion for professional, collegiate, and local high school sports.