Pea Ohana Hosts ‘Sunday Funday’ to Benefit Local Zanesville Charity

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Pea Ohana is ready to float down the Licking River this weekend for its Sunday Funday event to support the local Zanesville program of Big Brothers Big Sisters.

The Sunday Funday event will be held this weekend, inviting attendees to partake in floating down the Licking River, paired with a celebration and music at The Barn. Guests will meet at The Barn off Linden Avenue in Zanesville for a group lunch before being bussed to their drop-off point at the river. After the float, guests can return to The Barn for live music and entertainment throughout the evening.

The event is partnering with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Zanesville to raise funds for the local mentorship program. Kieran Manzi, Marketing Director for Pea Ohana, detailed specifics of those involved with Sunday Funday.

“So this event is a partnership between Big Brothers Big Sisters of Zanesville and The Barn and Pea Ohana Watersports. So what we are doing on this special day is we are going to help raise funds for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Zanesville.”

The mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth in the community. Through fundraising events like the happening on Sunday those involved can widen the span of their impact on Zanesville.

Katie Mainini, Executive Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters, addressed the importance of connecting with local businesses for fundraising events like the Sunday Funday.

“We have many awesome community partners – so this is just another great opportunity for us to work with more people out in the community and create more awareness around what we do.”

For more information about times and registration, visit Pea Ohana’s website or Facebook page.