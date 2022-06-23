J&E Distributors Opens Doors At New Location

ZANESVILLE , Ohio – J & E Distributors has found a new home in the Zanesville community, cutting the ribbon on their new larger facility off Grant Cliff Road.

J & E Distributors focused on various commercial products, but primarily on restaurant, janitorial and bar supplies. The company first opened its doors to the public back in 1977, and this move marks the company’s significant growth since. J & E’s customer base spans over 20 counties within the state of Ohio, including parts of West Virginia.

Brenda White, J & E President, was a former sales representative with the company for 28 years – when she and her husband bought J & E, helping the distributor grow into its new location.

“Five years ago, Jay and I went together, and we bought the business. And then we just recently moved down here at our new location, and we are so proud of it, and we can’t wait for everybody to see it.”

The new facility has nearly tripled in its space, allowing the company to provide customer parking, a loading dock, and ample warehouse space to stock products in quantity.

J & E Distributors continues to not only provide the community with valuable commercial products but additionally focuses on the family – being entirely family-owned and operated for 45 years. White spoke about how grateful she and her husband are to continue the tradition of personalized service.

“During the open house, it’s just an appreciation not only to our employees but to every one of our accounts. We just appreciate everyone being loyal to family-owned businesses.”

Their new facility is located on the south end of Zanesville and is easily accessible via Ohio 555 South.