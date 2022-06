After 30 years of service to the Zanesville Police Department Chief Tony Coury is stepping away from his post.

Mayor Don Mason confirmed the chief’s departure Thursday afternoon.

Coury has served as chief for almost six years. When he took over in November of 2016 Coury said he wanted to continue to be a positive role model for everyone in the city and to enforce the laws and rules and be somebody that people were not afraid to talk to.

His retirement is effective July 8.