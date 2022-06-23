AP source: Mavs trade into draft, get Hardy at 37 from Kings

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks traded back into the NBA draft in a deal with Sacramento, acquiring G League player Jaden Hardy after the Kings drafted him 37th overall in the second round Thursday night, a person with knowledge of the deal said.

Dallas was on the verge of going without a draft pick for the second consecutive year before moving back in. The Mavericks are sending two future second-round picks to the Kings, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade hadn’t been announced.

The Mavericks had the 26th pick in the first round, but traded it last week to Houston for Christian Wood in an effort to improve their frontcourt after it was exposed in a five-game loss to Golden State in the Western Conference semifinals.

King chose the G League Ignite over the college route after a high school career in Nevada, taking a long-range shooting reputation into the developmental league and averaging 19.8 points while shooting just 38%.

Hardy, who turns 20 next month, faced a steep learning curve while playing with his brother, former UNLV and Oregon player Amauri Hardy. He was a McDonald’s All-American coming out of high school.

Hardy will have difficulty breaking into the rotation in a backcourt led by young superstar Luka Doncic.

The Mavericks hope to re-sign Jalen Brunson, who started alongside Doncic, and had three other key playoff contributors in Dorian Finney-Smith, Reggie Bullock and Spencer Dinwiddie. Tim Hardaway Jr. is returning after missing most of last season with a broken foot.

