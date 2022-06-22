United Way Provides Funding to Assist Students

United Way is investing $12,180 to provide a minimum of 24 students with an emergency grant, so they can continue their education.

This program gives grants in amounts up to $500 to students who face unexpected hardships that may prevent their education, such as transportation costs, medical bills, unexpected childcare, eviction, and other documented needs. It is sponsored by the United Way and Zane State College Foundation.

Christopher Stevens, Emergency Grant recipient, stated, “I will forever be grateful for the kindness and empathy shown by The United Way and Zane State College for helping me out during this time of need. It is a great program to help students out during a time where they may need some sort of assistance or are experiencing a hardship. Without their help, I would more than likely be without a form of transportation that I use to commute to work, school, and use for everyday life. Living a stressful life, this definitely helped me alleviate some of it.”

Meg Deedrick, United Way of MPM Executive Director, states: “We are acutely aware – both from formal data and anecdotal experience – of the difficulties we are facing in our households as well as our communities. Therefore, the Board of Directors, acting on the recommendations of our community-based Investment Committee, has made funding decisions to lessen these burdens and maximize impact.” She adds, “Every program receiving Phase One funding ensures people have enough food to feed their families and have increased access to assistance with housing costs and utilities or long-term asset building opportunities.”