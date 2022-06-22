Newark police release name of victim in pedestrian accident

NEWARK, Ohio–Newark police have released the names of those involved in a fatal accident on Tuesday.

The accident happened just before noon Tuesday in the area of W. Church Street and N. 29th Street.



Police said 75-year-old Susan Pletcher was crossing W. Church Street northbound on foot when she was struck by a pickup truck driven by 37-year-old Ashley Browning in the westbound lane.

Pletcher was pronounced dead at the scene by the Newark Fire Department.



The crash is still under investigation at this time. Witnesses or anyone with any information is

encouraged to contact the Newark Division of Police at 740-670-7205.