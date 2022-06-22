Malta man sentenced in sexual abuse case involving a minor

MORGAN COUNTY, Ohio–The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office announced that a Malta man has been sentenced in connection to a sexual abuse case involving a juvenile.

61-year-old Robert L. Collins was sentenced on Tuesday, June, 21, in Morgan County Common Pleas Court to 5 years in prison for each of the 8 counts of Pandering Obscenities and 15 years to Life in prison for each of the 2 counts of Rape, with the sentences to run consecutively.

Collins pleaded guilty to the charges in February following an investigation that began in October of 2021 into the sexual abuse of a 5-year-old. Authorities said Collins admitted to having sexual contact with the victim. During the investigation, authorities also found nude images and videos of the victim and 2 other underage victims.

Collins is being held in the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.