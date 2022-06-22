AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Arraez, Minnesota, .362; Bogaerts, Boston, .335; J.Martinez, Boston, .330; Vaughn, Chicago, .330; Devers, Boston, .328; France, Seattle, .314; Alvarez, Houston, .312; Kirk, Toronto, .307; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, .303; Cabrera, Detroit, .300; Judge, New York, .300.

RUNS_Judge, New York, 55; Devers, Boston, 53; Trout, Los Angeles, 47; Alvarez, Houston, 43; Bogaerts, Boston, 42; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 42; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 42; Rizzo, New York, 42; A.García, Texas, 41; Springer, Toronto, 40; Straw, Cleveland, 40.

RBI_J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 62; Judge, New York, 50; Alvarez, Houston, 49; Rizzo, New York, 49; Story, Boston, 48; Tucker, Houston, 45; A.García, Texas, 45; France, Seattle, 44; Trout, Los Angeles, 43; Devers, Boston, 43.

HITS_Devers, Boston, 90; Bogaerts, Boston, 84; France, Seattle, 83; Arraez, Minnesota, 76; J.Martinez, Boston, 76; Judge, New York, 75; Benintendi, Kansas City, 73; Bichette, Toronto, 72; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 70; 5 tied at 67.

DOUBLES_Devers, Boston, 24; J.Martinez, Boston, 23; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 21; Bogaerts, Boston, 20; Gurriel, Houston, 19; O.Miller, Cleveland, 19; Espinal, Toronto, 18; Andrus, Oakland, 16; K.Hernández, Boston, 16; Mullins, Baltimore, 16; S.Murphy, Oakland, 16; Sánchez, Minnesota, 16.

TRIPLES_J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 4; Rosario, Cleveland, 4; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 4; A.García, Texas, 3; Gordon, Minnesota, 3; Odor, Baltimore, 3; Rivera, Kansas City, 3; 18 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 25; Trout, Los Angeles, 21; Buxton, Minnesota, 19; Alvarez, Houston, 19; Rizzo, New York, 19; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 17; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 16; Devers, Boston, 16; Seager, Texas, 15; Stanton, New York, 14.

STOLEN BASES_J.Rodríguez, Seattle, 18; Mateo, Baltimore, 17; Mullins, Baltimore, 15; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 12; Semien, Texas, 12; Tucker, Houston, 12; White, Texas, 12; A.García, Texas, 11; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 11; Robert, Chicago, 11; Straw, Cleveland, 11.

PITCHING_Taillon, New York, 8-1; Manoah, Toronto, 8-2; Verlander, Houston, 8-3; Cimber, Toronto, 7-2; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 7-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 7-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 7-3; Pivetta, Boston, 7-5; Cole, New York, 6-1; Blackburn, Oakland, 6-2.

ERA_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 1.81; M.Pérez, Texas, 1.96; Manoah, Toronto, 2.00; Blackburn, Oakland, 2.26; Gilbert, Seattle, 2.28; Verlander, Houston, 2.30; Cortes, New York, 2.31; Taillon, New York, 2.70; Montgomery, New York, 2.73; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.78.

STRIKEOUTS_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 113; Cole, New York, 103; Cease, Chicago, 97; Ray, Seattle, 91; Bieber, Cleveland, 84; Montas, Oakland, 84; Gilbert, Seattle, 82; Pivetta, Boston, 82; Verlander, Houston, 81; Gausman, Toronto, 80; L.Severino, New York, 80.